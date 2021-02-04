Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Get Aphria alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APHA. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $9.80 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.28.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aphria by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 209,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.