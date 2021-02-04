Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.83.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

