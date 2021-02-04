Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Trading Down 6.5%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 549,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 480,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

