ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $18.00 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.22.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

