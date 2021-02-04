Ann A. Adams Sells 1,417 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

