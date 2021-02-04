Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

