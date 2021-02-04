Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

