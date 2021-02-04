ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 96,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

