AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $24.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,699. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $767.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

