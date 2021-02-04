Analyzing Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Mercantile Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 2.03 $355.70 million $6.03 10.49 Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.45 $49.46 million $2.57 10.89

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wintrust Financial and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 3 4 1 2.75 Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus price target of $56.78, indicating a potential downside of 10.28%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.52%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 14.33% 7.63% 0.70% Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02%

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Mercantile Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 187 banking facilities and 230 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 32 automated teller machines and eight video banking machines. The company operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.