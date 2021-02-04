Analyzing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Personalis and ACI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million 23.79 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -28.66 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -45.13% -27.53% -19.66% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Personalis and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 2 7 0 2.78 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than ACI Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Personalis has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Personalis beats ACI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities and non-profits, diagnostics companies, and government entities. Personalis, Inc. has partnership with Berry Genomics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About ACI Global

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

