Analyzing NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electronic Arts and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 11 15 1 2.63 NICE 0 2 9 0 2.82

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus price target of $151.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. NICE has a consensus price target of $280.36, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than NICE.

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electronic Arts and NICE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.54 billion 7.37 $3.04 billion $4.76 29.58 NICE $1.57 billion 10.73 $185.90 million $4.35 62.20

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than NICE. Electronic Arts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 23.51% 17.85% 12.11% NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86%

Summary

Electronic Arts beats NICE on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. It has a strategic partnership with KLab Inc. for game development and operation. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

