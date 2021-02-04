Analyzing Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) & Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marvell Technology Group and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 0 5 22 0 2.81 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.52, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Enveric Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 12.72 $1.58 billion $0.32 159.72 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.48 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91% Enveric Biosciences -19.34% -58.42% -25.44%

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Enveric Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Jay Pharma Inc. develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

