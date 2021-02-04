Analyzing Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) & Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Conformis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Conformis and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conformis presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 91.26%. Given Conformis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Conformis is more favorable than Nutriband.

Profitability

This table compares Conformis and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis -32.11% -174.01% -32.59% Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conformis and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $77.43 million 1.35 -$28.48 million ($0.44) -2.77 Nutriband $370,000.00 321.14 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -51.32

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conformis. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conformis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Conformis beats Nutriband on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides Conformis Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Monaco, Hungary, Spain, and Australia. Conformis, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

