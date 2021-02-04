Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

SFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Victoria Mcinnis purchased 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shift Technologies stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Shift Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,760. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

