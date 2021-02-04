Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Target Price at C$29.63

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

In other Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$74,414.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,775,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,647,267.50. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $869,412 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock opened at C$17.33 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.