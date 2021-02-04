Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $427.00

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.53. 23,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,878. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

