Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $20.95

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in JELD-WEN by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.