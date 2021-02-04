Analysts Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $1,334,548. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in First Bancorp by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.