Analysts Set Expectations for Worley Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worley in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worley’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

WYGPY stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Worley has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.74.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

