Analysts Set Expectations for Nevro Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($2.66) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

NVRO opened at $168.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Nevro by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.