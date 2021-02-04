Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $155.58

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of ESTC opened at $160.64 on Monday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average is $130.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $2,757,313.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

