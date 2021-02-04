Analysts Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target at $22.00

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.