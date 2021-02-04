Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target at $29.15

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 428,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,941,500. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

