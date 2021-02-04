Analysts Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target at $271.29

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,062. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $370.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in argenx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

