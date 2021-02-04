Analysts Expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will report $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xperi.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xperi (XPER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.