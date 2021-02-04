Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.19 million, a P/E ratio of -50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.