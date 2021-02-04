Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

