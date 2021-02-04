Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $0.95. Oshkosh reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,352. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

