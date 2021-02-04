Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $528.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

