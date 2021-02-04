Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce sales of $322.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.11 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $307.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.63. 248,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,080. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

