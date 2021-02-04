Analysts Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). electroCore reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

ECOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

ECOR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,159. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.62. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 4.8% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

