Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post sales of $185.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the highest is $195.50 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $164.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $714.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.62, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $913,500. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

