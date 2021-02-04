Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.
