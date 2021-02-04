Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $95.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

