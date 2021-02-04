Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.54). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $4.80 on Thursday, reaching $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $122.81.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

