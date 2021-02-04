Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 780,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,526. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

