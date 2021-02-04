Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $266.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2020 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.79.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.08 on Friday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.97 and its 200-day moving average is $238.06. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

