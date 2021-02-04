AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 66,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $48.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.