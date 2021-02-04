AMG National Trust Bank Has $226,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 406,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.