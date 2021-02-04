AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.