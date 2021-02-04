AMG National Trust Bank Buys 146 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $182.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.28 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.