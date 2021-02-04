AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. AMETEK also updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.97-1.02 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on AME. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.27.
AMETEK stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
