AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. AMETEK also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.97-1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.27.

AMETEK stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

