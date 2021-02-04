AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05, RTT News reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.77. 19,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.