AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.15. 2,128,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

