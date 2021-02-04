AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.42. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.40-8.60 EPS.

ABC opened at $105.53 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.91.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

