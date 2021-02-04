AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.76

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $111.64, with a volume of 63747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.