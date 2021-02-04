AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.40-8.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

ABC stock traded up $6.49 on Thursday, reaching $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,244. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

