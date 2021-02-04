AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ASRV stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.90. AmeriServ Financial has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

