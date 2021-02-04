Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.