Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen Sells 1,307 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58.

Karen Wilson Thissen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12.

AMP opened at $201.86 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

